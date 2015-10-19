Defining Markets Podcast: John Wilhoit Interview with J Darrin Gross

National publications about rent growth, vacancy rates and appreciation can make the news about Multifamily sound GREAT all over. The truth is; all Real Estate is local; the news in San Francisco is not the same experience in Topeka, KS or Jacksonville, FL.

This is a 50+ minute live interview with guest John Wilhoit and host J Darrin Gross. It’s an open forum conversation between John and Darrin about defining multifamily markets entitled: Multifamily Markets: Primary versus Secondary and Tertiary. Click here to listen.

Understanding the market, demographics & characteristics of neighborhoods is essential to any predictable outcome when investing in real estate.

“Who” are the people in the market?

Primary Markets

What is the population size of a Primary Market?

What is the Median Income?

How many Primary Markets are there?

Where are the Primary Markets?

What features in an Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) define a Primary Market ?

Return on Investment expectations in a Primary Market

Where are the 24 Hour Cities?

Secondary Markets

How far is a Secondary market from a Primary Market?

What population size determines a Secondary Market?

What is the employment picture?

Is there an Airport or Sports Team in a Secondary City?

What is the growth pattern like?

Tertiary Markets

How far is it from a Secondary Market?

How many people live in a Tertiary Market?

Is there a Wal-Mart in a Tertiary Market?

