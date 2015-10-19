Defining Markets Podcast: John Wilhoit Interview with J Darrin Gross

National publications about rent growth, vacancy rates and appreciation can make the news about Multifamily sound GREAT all over. The truth is; all Real Estate is local; the news in San Francisco is not the same experience in Topeka, KS or Jacksonville, FL.
This is a 50+ minute live interview with guest John Wilhoit and host J Darrin Gross. It’s an open forum conversation between John and Darrin about defining multifamily markets entitled: Multifamily Markets: Primary versus Secondary and Tertiary. Click here to listen.
Understanding the market, demographics & characteristics of neighborhoods is essential to any predictable outcome when investing in real estate.
“Who” are the people in the market?
Primary Markets
- What is the population size of a Primary Market?
- What is the Median Income?
- How many Primary Markets are there?
- Where are the Primary Markets?
- What features in an Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) define a Primary Market ?
- Return on Investment expectations in a Primary Market
Where are the 24 Hour Cities?
Secondary Markets
- How far is a Secondary market from a Primary Market?
- What population size determines a Secondary Market?
- What is the employment picture?
- Is there an Airport or Sports Team in a Secondary City?
- What is the growth pattern like?
Tertiary Markets
- How far is it from a Secondary Market?
- How many people live in a Tertiary Market?
- Is there a Wal-Mart in a Tertiary Market?
