Multifamily Apartment Marketing: Leasing to the Financially Challenged

How do you lease a multifamily apartment to someone that cannot afford it? Is this a difficult task? Where do you start? Are co-signers a good thing?

Why on earth should you consider renting to the financially challenged applicant (or a potential resident of nominal means)? To gain incremental occupancy.

In multifamily we have numerous resident universes (or cohorts); seniors, Gen-X, Gen-Y, workforce, students. Property management companies that focus on student housing long ago determined a method for renting to people without jobs (students); have the parents co-sign. Can this same method work across market-rate multifamily?

For example, what if you have an asset that is perpetually 90% occupied. Try as you may to break this barrier it remains like a Trojan solider- immovable.

What percentage of your leases have co-signers? What is the payment record for these units? If the default rate is less for units that have co-signers then adding occupancy by encouraging co-signing actually strengthens property revenue (in real dollars) AND adds to incremental occupancy.

Regarding “financially challenged”…many people continue to be “under-employed” having two or three part-time jobs while they seek full-time employment with a solid future. True also for many potential residents- so while they are employed presently, landing that full time job that is a fit for their training and experience takes them to the next level of financial stability.

Most renters are non-students. They range in age from eighteen to eighty (and older). Most have jobs. Some are supported by government assistance programs. In other words our residents are a rainbow of society with every conceivable financial capacity included. That said, what about working adults co-signing for their elderly parents, for example.

The core issue is credit quality, right? Consider, selectively, marketing to those attempting to “move up” with a message that conveys that this property accepts co-signors. Is this type of active marketing near the top of your list? No. This method is just one more tool when the objective is to incrementally address chronic vacancy or hard-to-rent units.

While you never want to lower your credit quality standards, adding co-signors to “stretch” the envelope and gain incremental occupancy is one more option to fill units that may otherwise remain non-revenue producing.

Use this as a tool to gain incremental occupancy, not by lowering credit quality standards; by increasing the value of the credit with a co-signer. It’s the same thing every bank does when Jr. wants to purchase a car at 18 and works at the burger joint- they get Mom & Dad to sign on.

Now Jr. is 25 making $33,000 a year and needs income of $35,000 a year to qualify. Consider adding a co-signer to reach him. Now, if Jr. makes $18,000 a year this is probably out of bounds. The whole idea is to attain greater occupancy while maintaining credit standards. Add the co-signer to maintain your credit standards.

