Nothing Down Real Estate is No Dice

How do you build the capital stack in a nothing-down deal? Not very well.
You see it all the time; people touting the virtues of no-money-down deals- usually directed at the inexperienced or uninformed. I am assuming that are you are neither, yet temptation prevails!
Why?
Because we continue to hear about the winners.
Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes ask Steve Wynn (casino owner) if he had ever known a player that had consistently beat the house. His answer was no.
If you were to ask that question differently; if he had ever known a player that had “inconsistently” beat the house, my guess his answer would be yes. And there’s the rub.
Inconsistency prevails.
In my experience there is no way to consistently make money in no-money-down deals. Therefore; it is not a sustainable business. Success stories are possible, they are just not probable. The risk/reward ratio is seldom in alignment.
This is the primary reason to distance yourself from the perceived “home run” potential and focus that same time, energy and effort on things that work and on investments that do not threaten your entire net worth.
Sure, there is the occasional winner, but they are few and far between. And the risk to your personal net worth can be overwhelmingly negative if things go bad.
It’s true that main stream investing has lower yield expectations. It’s also true that preservation of capital is paramount; intellectual capital and equity capital. I suggest using both in a sustainable business model that precludes the necessity of a perfect world.
Nothing down deals “require” a perfect world. No bumps in the economy, no interest rate spikes, etc. Since being tossed from the Garden of Eden man has yet to re-create that perfect world. And a nothing-down deal is unlikely to be the starter switch to get any of us back there.
Thank you for your thoughtful response. This article is based on the spectrum of investors I have worked with at every level but particularly with multimillion dollar apartment properties and their investors. At that scale, too many are unaware or refuse to believe that highly leveraged deals will ever require a cash investment. To your point, many lack the knowledge, skills and ability to run the assets- although they attempt to do so. So there is a “disconnect” between closing the deal and running the deal; owning multifamily requires cash reserves- no matter the capital stack–and too many investors go into no-money-down deals with little or no cash on hand which is a recipe for disaster.
I use the gaming example because, again, too many people do not stop to think that their entire net worth could be at risk if their large-scale no-money-down deals goes bad.
For the professional investor, certainly, this structure should be in the tool box for use as desired. For everyone else, no. The risk out-weigh the potential gain.
From a wealth-building perspective, many investment Advisers suggest 15% of assets in real estate, or in hard assets. A direct purchase of a large-scale multifamily deal often tips this number significantly higher for an individual investor. A no-money-down purchase significantly increases the risk to the investment portfolio as a whole. I just think the risk is too high for most.
I don’t agree with the premise of this article at all, and I guess that makes me the “occasional winner”. I have bought over 90 units over the past 12 years no money down, and will continue to do so as long as the deals are there.
No real estate strategy is a winner 100% of the time, but that does not stop us from employing that strategy whenever and wherever it is wise to do so. What is the criteria used for the conclusions thrown out here- that success is not probable or sustainable?
What is the value of inferring that buying a property no money down is like gambling? The caveat “in my experience” covers a multitude of ground that can be twisted and spread to cover nearly every opinion under the sun.
Perhaps the writer lacked sufficient knowledge or training, perhaps he didn’t try hard enough, perhaps he was unlucky, whatever the case may be it is a strain on credibility he would simply reject a vital and valid strategy in an investor’s arsenal.
I am closing in on the multi in multi-million dollar portfolio by working part time on real estate investments built on the foundation of the no money down strategy.
Mr Wilhoit, please reconsider your position.