Property Management: 5 Goal Setting Apps

Goals require a plan of action. Sometimes the thing (goal) right in front of us takes the cake. I mean, whatever the goal is, that’s the one thing that makes the earth move. There will always be tasks list, objectives, strategy and tactics.

At the end of the day, to get things done, you must be able to measure accomplishments, measure progress towards an established goal.

In the spirit of getting that one thing accomplished here are some proven applications (apps) that set in motion a method for accomplishing the goal at hand. The links below will take you to the website for the app.

Stickk.com This goal-setting app has attached monetary outcomes to action steps. Now THAT is getting to the heart of the matter.

Any Do This app is task oriented. While it may seem plain, over ten million people have used the app to go deep into their “to do” list.

Smart Goals Great name for an app that guides its users towards short and long-term goals.

Optimize Me This app has its very own vocabulary. It talks in terms of “life logging” and “quantified self”. Seems a bit self-absorbing to me but for those interested in measuring multiple layers of your daily living activity here is a place to dive in.

Checkmark. This app focuses on assisting with the accomplishment of “daily goals”.

Consider these apps as potential tools for gaining traction to accomplishing goals; big and small. In our business everyone is always looking for an “edge” to _____ (fill in the blank; market share, leases, lower turnover, better collections, higher rents, lower expenses). Check out these apps as one potential source to gaining that edge.

