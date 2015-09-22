Real Estate Investing Seminar with John Wilhoit- Chicago October 24, 2015

Prolific author John Wilhoit, Jr to host a Real Estate Investing, Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance Seminar
( September 22, 2015 ) Chicago, IL — John Wilhoit, Jr., of MultiFamilyInsight.net, an established author who specializes in advising property owners on the acquisition and management of real property assets, is pleased to announce this Real Estate Investing, Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance seminar.
Benefits Of Attending:
- Evaluate And Improve Your Personal Real Estate Investing Action Plan.
- Insight for the experienced, new knowledge for those just beginning.
For more information about how to register for the Real Estate Investing, Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance Seminar, visit: http://realestateinvestingseminar.net/
The one-day seminar will be held at Homewood Suites, Downtown Chicago, IL on Saturday, October 24, 2015 from 9:00am – 4:30pm, followed by a book signing of his book, “How to Build Wealth – Vol. II”. On Sunday John will host one-on-one sessions on implementing a real estate investing action plan.
This one-day event has four sessions:
1. Portfolio Building
- How portfolio building “is” Wealth Building
- Learn Real Estate Acquisition Criterion and Process
- How to go from Single-family to Multifamily
- How to build a portfolio in multifamily
2. Property Management Performance
- Cornerstone Concepts in Property Management
- Learn the Biggest Mistakes Property Managers make
- Understand Velocity in Property Management
- Why bring in the Professionals?
3. Buying Real Estate – Designing a Personal Action Plan
- Building your team – Design
- Finding and using market information – Design
- Real Estate Investment Strategy Alternatives – Plan
- How to select comparable assets – Build
- Financing for cash flow – Manage
- Step-by-step Due Diligence checklist – key data points in Due Diligence – Evaluate
4. Biggest Mistakes Real Estate Buyers Make – Avoiding Disaster~!
- Bridging Inexperience
- What to do before, on and after closing day
- How to eliminate the #1 complaint of residents
- Determine capital needs for long-term ownership
For more information about how to register for the Real Estate Investing, Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance Seminar, visit: http://realestateinvestingseminar.net/
Mr. Wilhoit’s career has focused on high volume, large-scale multifamily communities including market rate and mixed-finance developments. John’s experience includes institutional asset management and personal ownership of multifamily apartments. He is a consultant to property management companies, equity investors and developers.
His experience includes responsibility for portfolios of 2,000+, 5,000+ multifamily units with equity in the hundreds of millions of dollars across forty states and most major cities in the United States.
John Wilhoit, Jr. is President of Wilhoit Investment Network (WIN), an owner and asset manager of apartments, condominiums and town homes.
He has previously held positions with HUD, AIMCO and the Maryland Housing fund. Mr. Wilhoit holds an undergraduate degree in Business from Pepperdine University and a Masters in Urban & Regional Planning from Alabama A&M University.
This one-day seminar delivers professional-level investment techniques to individual investors in the march towards long-term profitable ownership.
Personally, John has owned hundreds of units. Professionally, he has had asset management responsibility for thousands of apartments. John can easily discuss maintenance and make-readys at any scale, marketing, property management selection, financing, demographics and market analysis.
John is a prolific writer with over 250 articles about rental real estate, and passionate about passing along to others his perspective on profitable and sustainable property ownership. He has created over 50 hours of educational content available at www.multifamilyinsight.net .
This unique blending of experience, as an institutional adviser, consultant and owner, provides John’s clients (and you) an unmatched level of knowledge on how to purchase, operate and profit from building and owning your real estate empire.
This one-day seminar is like no other…there is no fluff!
For more information about how to register for the Real Estate Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance Seminar, visit: http://realestateinvestingseminar.net/