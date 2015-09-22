Real Estate Investing Seminar with John Wilhoit- Chicago October 24, 2015

For more information about how to register for the Real Estate Investing, Portfolio Building and Property Management Performance Seminar, visit: http://realestateinvestingseminar.net/

Mr. Wilhoit’s career has focused on high volume, large-scale multifamily communities including market rate and mixed-finance developments. John’s experience includes institutional asset management and personal ownership of multifamily apartments. He is a consultant to property management companies, equity investors and developers.

His experience includes responsibility for portfolios of 2,000+, 5,000+ multifamily units with equity in the hundreds of millions of dollars across forty states and most major cities in the United States.

John Wilhoit, Jr. is President of Wilhoit Investment Network (WIN), an owner and asset manager of apartments, condominiums and town homes.

He has previously held positions with HUD, AIMCO and the Maryland Housing fund. Mr. Wilhoit holds an undergraduate degree in Business from Pepperdine University and a Masters in Urban & Regional Planning from Alabama A&M University.

Personally, John has owned hundreds of units. Professionally, he has had asset management responsibility for thousands of apartments. John can easily discuss maintenance and make-readys at any scale, marketing, property management selection, financing, demographics and market analysis.

John is a prolific writer with over 250 articles about rental real estate, and passionate about passing along to others his perspective on profitable and sustainable property ownership. He has created over 50 hours of educational content available at www.multifamilyinsight.net .

This unique blending of experience, as an institutional adviser, consultant and owner, provides John’s clients (and you) an unmatched level of knowledge on how to purchase, operate and profit from building and owning your real estate empire.

